Switzerland wins Eurovision 2024 [PHOTO/VIDEO]

12 May 2024 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Switzerland won Eurovision 2024. As reported by Azernews, the representative of Switzerland scored 591 points.

The representatives of Croatia (547) and Ukraine (453) took the second and third places, respectively.

It should be noted that the first semi-final of the song contest was held on May 7, and the second semi-final was held two days later.

It should be noted that Fahree and Ilkin Dovletov, the representatives of Azerbaijan in the competition, stopped the fight in the semi-finals.

---

