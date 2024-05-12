Azerbaijani athlete wins gold medal in Uzbekistan

12 May 2024 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

The members of the Azerbaijani national team in athletics continued their successful performances on the second day of the Open Central Asian Championship held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Azernews reports that Rustam Mammadov was remembered with a mark of 15.93 meters in the triple jump competition.

With this result, the athlete who left behind all his competitors became the winner of the race.

Our other representative in this category, Jabir Aliyev, took the 7th place.

It should be noted that on the first day of the competition, Nazim Babayev was 2nd in the long jump.



