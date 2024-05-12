Two more Azerbaijani judokas can win bronze medals at Grand Slam

12 May 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Two more Azerbaijani judokas can win bronze medals at the Grand Slam competition held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.

Azernews reports that Elcan Hajiyev and Vugar Talibov (both 90 kg) will compete for the third place.

Ushangi Kokauri and Jamal Gamzatkhanov (both +100 kg) who went to the tatami today lost their medal chances.

It should be noted that earlier Kamran Suleymanov (66 kg) won the bronze prize. Azerbaijan is represented in the tournament by 15 athletes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz