National leader Heydar Aliyev`s memory commemorated in Kyrgyzstan

An event dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at Heydar Aliyev school-gymnasium No. 20, located in Bishkek, under the organization of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by employees of the embassy, ​​activists and diaspora members of "Birlik" Azerbaijani diaspora organization, teachers and students of school-gymnasium No. 20.

First, bouquets of flowers were arranged in front of the bust of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and his dear memory was commemorated with a minute of silence. At the beginning of the event, the anthems of both countries were played.

The director of the school, Kanikey Alimkulova, who opened the event with an introductory speech, said that they feel proud that the name of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, was given to school-gymnasium number 20.

He noted that against the backdrop of the expansion of relations between our countries, the educational institution named after Heydar Aliyev has a great responsibility. The personality of Heydar Aliyev has a very important role and influence in the education and upbringing of students, in the formation of patriotic people.

After the opening speech, the participants of the event were shown a documentary film dedicated to Heydar Aliyev called "Azerbaijan is moving forward with great strides". The film was received with great sympathy and the students got a vivid idea of ​​the glorious life path of Heydar Aliyev.

Later, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan, Latif Gandilov, said that Heydar Aliyev played a very important role in establishing relations between the two brotherly countries. He reminded that Heydar Aliyev was the first among the state officials of Azerbaijan to visit Kyrgyzstan, and speaking at the event dedicated to the 1000th anniversary of "Manas", he said that the language of "Manas" is our common language.

The ambassador said that President Ilham Aliyev continues the path of the Great Leader and further develops the relations between our countries. In recent years, the mutual visits of the heads of state, especially the last visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadir Japarov to Azerbaijan in April, and the opening of the statue of Chingiz Aitmatov on Azadlig Avenue, one of the central avenues of Baku, within the framework of the visit, the budget of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz investment fund financed by our country has been increased by 4 times. Bringing it to 100 million dollars, the construction of a large 5-star hotel complex by Azerbaijan near Issyk-Kul lake is a clear example of the upward development of our cooperation.

According to the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the STEAM center equipped in 6 rooms with high-tech equipment for the first time in Kyrgyzstan in school-gymnasium number 20 is an example of his love for children.

Speaking about Heydar Aliyev, the ambassador noted that he taught us the secrets of public administration and advised us to treat people with care. In his speeches, Heydar Aliyev always stated that people with high culture and spirituality should work in state affairs, so that they can distinguish bad from good, treason from error. Those people should be at such a level that they can talk with poets, academicians and people like that.

Then Kasimaliev Edil, a 9th-grade student of school-gymnasium No. 20, spoke and said that he visited Baku with his school friends at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev. He said that he was impressed by the beauty of Baku during the visit, that he had great respect and love for the simple and hardworking people of the Azerbaijani people, and shared his good impressions after visiting the Heydar Aliyev Center.

