Project "Our musical identity" to be dedicated to Ashiq Shamshir

12 May 2024 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic named after Fikret Amirov will next present the project "Our Musical Identity" with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Union of Lovers.

According to Azernews, the project, which will be held from May 20 to 22, will be dedicated to the dear memory of Ashiq Shamshir, a prominent representative of the 20th-century Azerbaijani ashiq art, an honored artist, a skilled performer of airs and epics, and the eternal Ashiq Shamshir.

