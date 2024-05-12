Azerbaijan's acrobatic gymnasts take gold at international tournament

12 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Members of the Azerbaijani national team in acrobatic gymnastics won a gold medal at the "Acro Cup" international tournament held in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Azernews reports, citing the press information by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation that Zahra Rashidova, Anahita Bashiri, and Nazrin Zeyniyeva achieved this in the all-around program among women's teams.

The competition, which started on May 11, will be concluded today.

