British PM says next five years could be most dangerous years in British history

13 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Western countries face increasing threats from authoritarian states, the next five years will be among the most dangerous in UK history."

Azernews reports that the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Rishi Sunak, said this.

According to him, there will be more changes in the next 5 years than in the last 30 years:

"I am sure that the next few years will be one of the most dangerous and at the same time transformative years in the history of our country. Authoritarian states like Iran, China, North Korea and Russia pose a problem for Western countries.

Our country is at a crossroads. "In the next few years, almost every aspect of our lives will change, from democracy to the economy, to the difficult issues of war and peace in society."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz