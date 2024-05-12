French political circles continue their subversive actions, says Community

12 May 2024 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

French political circles continue their provocative actions.

According to Azernews, this was told in the statement of the West Azerbaijan Community.

In the statement, it is also mentioned: "These days, the mayor of Lyon, France, Gregory Duce, together with a group of radical members of the Armenian diaspora, took a photo in front of the map of the crazy fantasy called "great Armenia", and insulted the territorial integrity of the countries of the region and used Armenia as a tool to increase tension in the region. tried to use as

It should be recalled that Gregory Duse held regular meetings with known separatist circles and actively supported activities against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. In addition, the mayor of Lyon is closely involved in the erasure of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia. It was on his initiative that Lyon City Hall and Yerevan Municipality started the project to destroy the remains of the historical Tepebaşı neighborhood in Yerevan.

The Western Azerbaijani Community strongly condemns the provocative actions of Gregory Doucet and the widespread Azeriphobia in French political circles and demands that France stop its destructive actions.

