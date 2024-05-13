"Caspian Agro" and "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibitions to be held in Baku

13 May 2024 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

On May 15–17, the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition 'Caspian Agro' and the 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition 'InterFood Azerbaijan' will be held at the Baku Expo Centre, Azernews reports.

In addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Germany, the United States, Belarus, Belgium, the Czech Republic, China, South Korea, Estonia, Afghanistan, Spain, Finland, France, Georgia, India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Indonesia, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, Serbia, Slovakia, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, Japan, and Greece are participating in the exhibitions.

Germany, the Republic of Belarus, Georgia, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Italy, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Korea, Poland, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan will present their national groups with agricultural and food industry products. Turkmenistan and Venezuela are participating in the exhibition for the first time this year. Over 30% of the participants representing Azerbaijan are local companies presenting their products under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand.

The main sections of the three-day 'Caspian Agro' exhibition will include agricultural machinery, agricultural facilities and equipment, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative technologies in agriculture, animal husbandry and poultry farming, beekeeping, feed, veterinary medicine, horticulture, fertilisers, and fruit and vegetable cultivation.

