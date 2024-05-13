Road map in field of "Business bankruptcy" to be presented in Azerbaijan

13 May 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A Road Map for 2024 in the field of "Business bankruptcy" will be presented in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the Road Map will be presented on May 15 at the meeting of the Business Insolvency Working Group of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings.

At the meeting, the newly approved "Road Map for 2024 on the implementation of improvements and communication in the relevant field of the World Bank Group's "Business Ready" project on the "Business bankruptcy" indicator, as well as the implementation of the "Insolvency and Sanitation" draft law status, powers, rights, and duties of property administrators, their registration, participation in the process, and other related issues, will be discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz