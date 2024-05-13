Azerbaijani, Uzbek and Guinean musicians shine at Kharibulbul Music Festival [PHOTOS]

13 May 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Spectacular concert programs are underway at the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The musical event is co-organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

At the festival, Natiq Rhythm Ensemble was remembered for its colorful performance and was watched by a full house.

The ensemble performed new numbers prepared for this concert, along with Qaytagi, Gaval dance, Two souls in one heart and other popular compositions.

Founded in 2001 by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Natiq Shirinov, the ensemble aims to improve and create new rhythms of the naghara, known as Azerbaijan's ancient national percussion.

In addition to being a group leader, Natiq Shirinov also works as a teacher and rhythm composer.

In 2021, Natiq Rhythm Ensemble won the World Grand Prix at the World Rhythm Competition in the Republic of Korea.

The ensemble successfully toured the USA, Germany, Austria, UAE, China, France, Iran, Switzerland, Italy, Republic of Korea, Morocco, Norway, Poland, Russia, Turkiye, Taiwan and other countries and participated in various events and festivals.

Natiq Rhythm Ensemble shared the same stage with Abbos music group led by Honoured Artist of Uzbekistan Abbas Gasimov as well as well-known musician from Guinea Abubakar Silla, delighting the audience with wonderful performances.

The final number of the last concert was the performance of Azerbaijan's traditional dance Yalli, presented by professional rhythm masters.

Under the sounds of this performance, all the participants once again demonstrated the solidarity, unity, and peace-loving of the people and held hands and danced together.

This showed once again that the dance "Yalli" has a great emotional impact with their music, calling for peace and great rhythmic harmony.

The power of this music brings to the fore the purity of human spirituality. Yalli is not only a type of music and dance, it is the main seal of ancient Turkish history, the spiritual emblem of Azerbaijan.

The 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival will conclude on May 13 in the city of Lachin.

