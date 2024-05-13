Alumni Summit 2024 kicks off in Azerbaijan's Shabran [PHOTO]

13 May 2024 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

The 2024 Alumni Summit, themed "Connect for a Greener Tomorrow," kicked off on 11-12 May with a vibrant agenda aimed at fostering environmental consciousness and action among participants, Azernews reports.

Hosted in Shabran, the event drew together a diverse group of environmental enthusiasts, experts, and advocates from various backgrounds.

The day began with warm welcome and introductory remarks from the U.S. Embassy and event organizers, setting the tone for a day filled with insightful discussions and collaborative activities. Participants engaged in the GTKEO game (getting to know each other), a dynamic activity designed to raise awareness and provoke thought on environmental issues.

One of the highlights of the day was the Climate Spotlight Panel Session, featuring esteemed alumni experts in the field. Ayan Shamchiyeva, Rovshan Abbasov, Shabnam Mammadova, Leyla-Mammadli Sadigova, and Jeykhun Atayev shared their perspectives and experiences, igniting meaningful conversations on climate change and sustainability.

Following a productive morning session, attendees enjoyed networking, fostering connections, and brainstorming ideas for future collaboration. The afternoon was dedicated to project team assignments and a Project Management session led by Vusal Hasanov, providing participants with valuable insights into effective project planning and execution.

Outdoor activities offered participants a chance to appreciate nature and reflect on the importance of environmental conservation.

Looking ahead to May 12th, participants focused on preparing project proposals aimed at addressing environmental issues. Gunel Hasanova and Narmin Ibrahimova took the stage to present the AAA (Actions for a Greener Agenda), outlining strategies for impactful change. Following preparation time, participants pitched their projects, highlighting innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

The event culminated in the announcement of winners and a closing ceremony, celebrating the collective efforts and commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future. With delegates departing with newfound inspiration and determination, "Connect for a Greener Tomorrow" aims to spark ongoing environmental action and collaboration beyond the event.

