Exhibition "Karabagname" opened within "Kharibulbul" festival [PHOTOS]

12 May 2024

Fatime Letifova

On May 12, within the framework of the VII International Music Festival "Kharibulbul" which started in Shusha under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, the exhibition "Garabagname" was opened.

According to Azernews the works of 23 artists reflecting the history, rich culture, and everyday life of Karabakh, especially the history and architecture of Shusha, are displayed at the exhibition opened at the Creative Center located in Shusha.

"Lalazar Bridge", "Saatli Mosque", "Azad Shusha", "Pearl of Shusha", "Motherland" and other works of our fine artists, who give life to the history and fascinating nature of Karabakh, are impossible to pass without stopping. Our brush masters have treated the charming corner of Azerbaijan, Karabakh, with special sensitivity. Historical figures of Karabakh, snow-capped mountains, rivers, and valleys are very natural in the works.

If the primary feature that characterizes the works of the artists selected in the exhibition is the attractiveness of color and form, the second main condition is their artistic generalization, guidance to the historical traditions of Karabakh, interest, and love for Mother Nature, our traditions. In the exhibited works, topics such as stereotypes of Karabakh, musical art, table culture, holiday enthusiasm, and national cuisine have been revived with great enthusiasm.

The artists whose works were exhibited also shared their joy and said that they will dedicate a special place to our native, dear Karabakh and Shusha, which is its main crown, in their creations.

