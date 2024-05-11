Fire at French NPP’s administrative block extinguished

11 May 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

The fire that broke out in the administrative building of the Saint-Alban nuclear power plant (NPP) operating in the Isère department of France has been extinguished, according to the local firefighting service, Azernews reports.

The fire occurred outside the nuclear zone, that is, in one of the offices of the administrative building.

Meanwhile, in February, a fire broke out at the Chinon nuclear power plant in the center of France.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz