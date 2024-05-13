Azerbaijani gymnasts gain 4 medals in World Cup in Burgas

13 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national team in acrobatic gymnastics performed successfully at the World Cup held in Burgas, Bulgaria.

According to Azernews, the team finished the competition with 4 medals.

The mixed doubles of Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli and the trio of Zahra Rashidova, Anahita Bashiri and Nazrin Zeyniyeva won the gold prize.

The pair of Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, Riad Safarov, as well as the quartet of Abdulla Al-Mashaikhi, Seymur Jafarov, and Seyidli Rasul, took second place in the World Cup.

---

