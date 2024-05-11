Shusha hosts 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival [PHOTOS]

11 May 2024 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, has commenced in Shusha.

The festival, celebrating its 35th anniversary, will run until May 13 across the cities of Shusha and Lachin.

Shusha is hosting this year’s event as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024.

Last November, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order to host this prestigious event.

The festival kicked off with a concert at the Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, featuring artists and creative groups from ICESCO member countries.

This grand cultural gathering also brought together participants from the UAE, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Guinea, Morocco, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

