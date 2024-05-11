Azerbaijan's Ali Asadov congratulates Prime Minister of Russia

11 May 2024 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov congratulated Mikhail Mishustin on his appointment as the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

The Prime Minister noted M. Mishustin's contribution to the strengthening of multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Russia based on the traditions of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect.

Confidence was expressed that the activities of the government led by M. Mishustin will continue to contribute to the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and the deepening of strategic partnership.

