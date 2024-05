11 May 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye exported olives and olive oil, valued at $934,000 to Azerbaijan in January-April 2024, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

According to the obtained data, this is 5.1% less than the corresponding period of 2023.

In April alone, Azerbaijan supplied $125,000 worth of olives and olive oil from Türkiye, representing a 70.3-percent decline from the same month of last year.

---

