Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington hosts event to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev

11 May 2024 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the USA arranged an event to mark the 101st anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

The embassy staff, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora living in the country attended the event.

The event participants first honored memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev by observing a minute of silence.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Khazar Ibrahim highlighted the difficult and tumultuous path, as well as struggles of Heydar Aliyev during the extremely complicated periods of Azerbaijan's history. Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the diplomat emphasized that the Foundation supports the education for the Azerbaijani youth and their participation in international competitions.

Azerbaijani Military Attaché to the US Rustam Gozalov informed the participants about National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s outstanding role and tireless efforts in the preservation and strengthening of Azerbaijan’s independent and sovereign statehood, as well as emphasized his exceptional services in the field of army building.

The event also featured the screening of a video made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan highlighting the foreign policy activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The participants then viewed a photo exhibition depicting National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s official and working visits to the US.

