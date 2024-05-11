Azerbaijan Basketball Federation officials participate in assembly of FIBA

11 May 2024 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

On May 10 and 11, FIBA Europe General Assembly was held in Portorož, Slovenia, Azernews reports, citing press service of Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF).

ABF officials were also present at the assembly. At the event attended by officials of 50 national associations, ABF was represented by President Emin Amrullayev, Secretary General Vugar Azimov and Executive Director Anar Rzazade.

