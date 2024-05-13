ICESCO Director-General draws attention to digital literacy promotion

The 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA is underway in Baku, Azernews reports.

The international conference dedicated to the topic "Overview of PISA 2022 results: global and regional trends" is co-organised in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education, the Institute of Education, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Over 40 representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Latvia, Nigeria, Malaysia, Morocco, Brunei Darussalam, Lebanon, the Sultanate of Oman, the Gambia, and other countries attended the conference, which aims to identify key points and best practices that can be used to adapt countries' assessment frameworks to their unique educational landscapes and to develop more effective, relevant assessment systems.

Significant among the issues addressed by the Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), Salim bin Muhammed Al-Malik, was the impact of digital devices on the educational system.

In his speech, the ICESCO Director-General drew attention to the negative impact of digital devices on low productivity among students.

According to him, up to 60 percent of 15-year-old students show low productivity in the assessment process, and special attention must be paid to this.

"While integrating digital advancements into education is imperative, concerns arise regarding student distraction through digital devices. Knowledge and skill enhancement, especially in disadvantaged areas, is ICESCO's primary focus. Our efforts are being positively influenced by the growing importance of artificial intelligence. In order to ensure the future success of our youth, education is placing a strong emphasis on digital literacy promotion," he said.

Salim bin Muhammed Al-Malik also stressed the importance of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

To note, PISA is known as a worldwide study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in member and non-member nations intended to evaluate educational systems by measuring 15-year-old school pupils' scholastic performance on mathematics, science, and reading.

It was first performed in 2000 and then repeated every three years in order to provide comparable data with a view to enabling countries to improve their education policies and outcomes.

Salim bin Muhammed Al-Malik also touched upon the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education system.

"After exiting the crisis, the main task ahead is the consideration of the educational achievements of students, their emotional and physical aspects. This should be at all levels of education," he added.

The ICESCO Director-General stressed the importance of the application of artificial intelligence and digital technology in the education system. He called on participating member countries to contribute in their own aspects.

"It is important to establish a group of experts on education assessment. ICESCO is committed to the development of students' knowledge. We are always ready to cooperate to increase financial support and resources for sustainable work in this field," he said.

The ICESCO Director-General added that major changes are planned for 2027 and that preparations are ongoing in this direction.

"In general, the acquisition of new skills is key. It is necessary to prepare the future workforce according to contemporary requirements. We can have the opportunity to influence the training and education process. The education system should be stable," he concluded.

The 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA will last until May 14.

