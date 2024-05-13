Mariya Stadnik qualified for Paris Summer Olympics 2024

13 May 2024 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female wrestler Mariya Stadnik (50 kg) has qualified for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024, Azernews reports.

Maria Stadnik won a licence for the 2024 Summer Olympics after defeating Emanuela Liuzzi (Italy) at the World Wrestling Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The Azerbaijani female wrestler also earned a bronze medal, winning over Miglena Selishka (Bulgaria).

So, Mariya Stadnik will participate in the Olympics for the fifth time.

The Azerbaijani male Greco-Roman wrestlers, including Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafiq Huseynov (87 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) also qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Note that the 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris will become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games will feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

