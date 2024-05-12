Rangers demand Celtic action after James Tavernier targeted by missiles and 'lucky' to avoid injury

12 May 2024 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

Rangers have called on Celtic to work with cops to weed out the missile thugs who targeted Ibrox skipper James Tavernier, Azernews reports, citing Daily Mail.

Play was halted during Saturday’s Scottish Premiership title-decider at Parkhead as a number of objects rained down on Tavernier as he went to take a corner. The Gers defender spoke briefly with referee Willie Collum, who took the objects and placed them by the side of the pitch. Now Ibrox chiefs have demanded action after claiming their captain was lucky to avoid a serious injury during the 2-1 derby defeat at Celtic Park.

A Rangers spokesperson said: “Not for the first time at Parkhead, a Rangers player was targeted with several missiles, and is extremely lucky not to have left the stadium with a serious injury. Rangers have raised the matter with Celtic, and we expect them to assist Police Scotland with their enquiries, which we understand have begun.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of items thrown during the match at Parkhead on Saturday, 11 May 2024. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

Saturday’s shameful scenes were the latest in a string of missile incidents that have blighted recent Old Firm meetings. Celtic bosses hit out after last month’s 3-3 draw at Ibrox was marred by a bottle-throwing object following Matt O’Riley’s penalty.

