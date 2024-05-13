Azerbaijani servicemen accomplish tasks of next stage of Anatolian Phoenix - 2024 exercise [VIDEO]

13 May 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The following tasks of the "Anatolian Phoenix - 2024" International Search and Rescue Exercise are accomplished in Konya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Under the exercise plan, the search for the crashed crew member, the interrogation, and the evacuation of the captured crew member were successfully fulfilled by the Parachute descent and search and rescue group in the rear of the imaginary enemy.

It is worth mentioning that Azerbaijan is represented by a group of personnel of the Parachute descent-search and rescue service and aviation vehicles of the Air Force, as well as special forces of the Navy, in the international exercise lasting until May 17.

---

