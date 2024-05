12 May 2024 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani chess player Mahammad Muradli won the blitz stage of the Grand Prix Plus City tournament held in Austria, Azernews reports.

After 13 rounds, he scored 11 points and won the first place.

Another Azerbaijani chess player, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, who participated in the same competition, won the bronze medal with 10 points.

