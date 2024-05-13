Yugh Theater transports spectators into existential world [PHOTOS]

13 May 2024 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Yugh Theatre has presented the play "21:15 Train" based on the work of Turkish playwright Toygun Orbay, Azernews reports.

People's Artist Mammadsafa Gasimov, Honoured Artists Farhad Israfilov, and Gulzar Gurbanova performed in the stage play, which was presented in the existential game genre.

The production director of the production, Mikayil Mikayilov, production designer Mustafa Mustafayev, director's assistant Gunel Safarova, as well as the Yugh Theatre actors, perfectly convey the atmosphere of the play.

Yugh Theatre was established in 1989 under the auspices of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre by Vagif Ibrahimoglu and Hasanaga Turabov. In 1992, it received the status of a state theatre.

The name of the theatre carries a meaning: yugh means "an old rite".

The main principle of this avant-garde theatre is the relevance of chosen topics, the non-standard interpretation of familiar stories, and experimenting with new forms.

Throughout its history, the Yugh Theatre has presented over 90 plays. As for now, the theatre takes a special place in the country's theatre art.

Plays by William Shakespeare, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Giovanni Boccaccio, Nikolai Gogol, and Kobo Abe, as well as Azerbaijani classical and contemporary authors, are regularly staged in the theatre.

