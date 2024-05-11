Mini football tournament dedicated to anniversary of National Leader ends [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

11 May 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Closing ceremony of mini football tournament, which was dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and was held between the main departments and departments of the Defense Ministry under the plan approved by the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, took place, Azernews reports.

The final game, held on May 10, determined the winner of the tournament.

The awarding ceremony commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev spoke about the life of the Great Leader, and highlighted his contribution to the army development. Chief of the General Staff stressed that such events are important for improving the moral-psychological and physical training of the Azerbaijan Army’s personnel.

At the closing ceremony, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense congratulated the participants of the tournament.

Then the Chief of the General Staff presented the winning team with the Cup of the mini football tournament, dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

In the end, the creative team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov l presented concert program.

---

