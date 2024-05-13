AFFA Executive Committee to discuss development strategy

13 May 2024 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

The AFFA Executive Committee will host a meeting on May 13, Azernews reports.

The meeting will focus on AFFA development strategy (determining development goals, writing the strategy), increasing the number of teams in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the legionary limit to be applied in the 2024-2025 season of the national championship, and the AFFA budget for 2024.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

