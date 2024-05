13 May 2024 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Tofiga Falani, Governor-General of Tuvalu, Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni Hu’akavameiliku, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, and Frederick Audley Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Azernews reports.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz