North-west wind to dominate in Azerbaijan's capital

12 May 2024 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, from the second half of the day on May 12 to the morning of the 13th, the northwest wind is expected to increase to 15-18 m/s, and occasionally to 20-25 m/s in some parts of the peninsula in the evening.

Azernews reports, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Occasional rain is expected from the evening of May 12 to 13. There is a possibility that it will intensify in some parts of the peninsula and there will be lightning.

It is expected that the weather conditions will change starting from the northern and western regions during the day of May 12, and it will rain intermittently until the morning of the 15th. In separate places (Nakhchivan MR, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Gazakh-Ganja, Balaken-Sheki, Guba-Gusar, Nagorno-Shirvan, Central Aran, Lankaran-Astara) there is a possibility of intense precipitation, lightning, hail, snow in mountainous areas there is

The west wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, occasionally up to 23-28 m/s in some places. The air temperature will gradually decrease by 5-8 degrees compared to the previous days.

It is expected that the water levels will increase in the rivers, including the Kura, Araz, and Ganikh rivers, and some rivers flowing through the territory of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus, the Lankaran-Astara region will experience short-term floods.

