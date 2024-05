11 May 2024 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judoka Kamran Suleymanov has taken a bronze medal at the 2024 Judo Grand Slam held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

He secured the medal thanks to a victory over his countryman Ruslan Pashayev in the men's 66kg weight category.

