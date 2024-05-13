II ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA kicks off

13 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

II ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA started its work in Baku.

According to Azernews, the international conference has started its session with the theme of "Overview of PISA 2022 results: global and regional trends".

More than 40 representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain, Latvia, Nigeria, Malaysia, Morocco, Brunei Darussalam, Lebanon, Sultanate of Oman, Gambia and other countries attended the conference.

The goal of the conference is to identify key points and best practices that can be used to adapt countries' assessment frameworks to their unique educational landscapes, and to develop more effective, relevant assessment systems.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz