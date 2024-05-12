Ban on arms exports from Britain to Israel to strengthen Hamas, says UK foreign minister

12 May 2024 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

If the ground operation in Rafah begins, the UK will stop selling arms to Israel, which will strengthen Hamas.

According to Azernews, David Cameron, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, stated this.

The minister did not support launching the Rafah operation without a plan to protect thousands of civilians.

"Britain has a completely different position than the United States on the issue of arms to Israel. "Less than 1% of Israeli weapons supplied from the UK are now controlled by a strict licensing system."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz