U-17 national team of Azerbaijan will play two friendly matches

12 May 2024 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of under-17 football players will hold a training camp in Baku from May 13 to 21, Azernews reports, citing the official website of AFFA.

The website informs that U-17 will try their strength in two international friendly games as part of preparation.

On May 18 and 21, the team will face the Georgian team of the respective age group.

Both meetings will be held at 17:00 on the main field of the Baku Olympic Stadium.

---

