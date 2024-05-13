Climate change impacting increasing number of lives

13 May 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On May 13-14, a workshop on capacity building in the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports is being held in Baku.

Donald Cooper, Director for Transparency at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said in his speech that adaptation to bad weather conditions is more important for everyone in the issue of climate change, Azernews reports.

At the same time, D. Cooper emphasised the importance of Biennial Transparency Reports, where information about climate change is presented in a customised format in the countries.

The world is experiencing a significant increase in the number of climate events affecting the lives of more and more people, he said.

Nuri Ozbagdati, the regional coordinator of COP29 and Climate Change and Environment Portfolio Manager at UNDP, said that financing is essential to successfully combating climate change.

According to Ozbagdatli, transparency is also very important: "This is related to mitigating climate change."

It is worth noting that the importance of finance in the fight against climate change is growing every year. It can be said that during the long-term negotiations, countries request financial support in various areas, such as climate mitigation, adaptation, and nurturing the environment. Developed and developing countries say they will create a fund of 100 billion dollars to solve this problem. COP29 may push developed countries to fulfil their pledges regarding the said financial support.

