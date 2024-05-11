Japan to destroy coronavirus drugs worth almost $2 billion

11 May 2024 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Japanese authorities intend to destroy a large volume of previously purchased COVID-19 drugs totaling about 300 billion yen (1.93 billion), Azernews reports.

These are drugs Xocova manufactured by Shionogi, Lagevrio manufactured by Merck, as well as Paxlovid tablets from Pfizer.

These drugs would be enough for 5.6 million people. Most of the drugs remained unused and must be disposed of.

Prior to this, the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca began revoking approvals for the sale and use of its COVID-19 vaccine around the world amid a legal battle with victims of a rare side effect that it causes.

