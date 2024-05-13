Small entrepreneurs face challenges accessing large markets, says head of KOBIA

13 May 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In Azerbaijan, small entrepreneurs often struggle to secure space, particularly in large markets, and, in some cases, face outright exclusion.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, highlighted this issue at the Summit of Supply Chain Leaders, Azernews reports.

According to him, every major entrepreneur operating in Azerbaijan has a responsibility to provide opportunities for local small businesses.

"To address this challenge, as KOBIA, we purchase shelves in markets and facilitate free space for SMEs to sell their products. However, there are problems with supply issues, especially in SMEs. Large markets procure goods from suppliers at low prices, while small entrepreneurs must source from the same suppliers at higher rates. Consequently, their profit margins are lower compared to larger markets," he said.

It should be remembered that, established under the Ministry of Economy, KOBIA is dedicated to supporting the development and sustainability of SMEs across various sectors of the economy. Through initiatives such as providing financial assistance, offering business development services, and facilitating market access, KOBIA aims to create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation. By empowering SMEs, KOBIA contributes to job creation, economic diversification, and overall socio-economic development in Azerbaijan.

