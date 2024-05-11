Section of five-story building collapses in Pechora, Russia

11 May 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

In Pechora, located within the Komi Republic of Russia, a partial collapse has occurred in a five-story residential building, according to the regional department of Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azernews reports.

The report indicates that multiple levels within a segment of the structure gave way. As of now, there have been no reported casualties.

Emergency response teams, including firefighters and rescue units, have been dispatched to the location to conduct operations.

