Training on "Climate Changes and COP" holds for 100 NGOs

13 May 2024 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

The official opening ceremony of the training on "Climate Changes and COP" was held, Azernews reports.

Representatives from 100 NGOs are participating in the training for NGOs jointly organised by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations and the Development and Diplomacy Institute of ADA University.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tural Aliyev, the head of the NGOs work sector of the Presidential Administration's work and communication department, said that today the state of Azerbaijan is seriously preparing for COP29, global climate changes. As the topic of COP is very broad and requires proper information from the public, a new direction in increasing knowledge in this field is very important: "Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has gained great respect and prestige in the world with its steps that influence global politics. Helping small island states that are at risk of being submerged due to climate change is one of the main global initiatives of Azerbaijan as a COP29 country. Azerbaijan also calls on the warring states to join the "COP ceasefire" initiative, lay down their arms, and come to the negotiating table. In this sense, COP29 is also a message of peace to the world. It is gratifying that Azerbaijani NGOs take into account all these challenges and spectrums in their activities and encourage their partners and world states to submit Bilateral Transparency Reports (BTRs), which are one of the important documents for the COP, on time."

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov highly appreciated the training on "Climate Changes and COP" organised jointly by ADA University and the State Support Agency for NGOs.

Aygun Aliyeva, executive director of the State Support Agency for NGOs, said that the agency will continue to implement important programs for increasing the knowledge and skills of NGOs.

It should be noted that in the professional training organised at ADA, NGOs will become familiar with the concepts of climate change, the main trends and manifestations in this field, and the main provisions of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At the end, certificates will be given to the training participants.

