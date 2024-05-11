Former Armenian MP detained in Russia

11 May 2024 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

Tigran Urikhanyan, a former member of the Armenian parliament, leader of the Alliance party, was detained in Russia at the request of the Armenian side, Azernews reports.

Previously, Urikhanyan was elected to the Yerevan Council of Elders. Then his powers were terminated, because in September 2023, a criminal case was opened against him under the article of calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional structure in the country.

