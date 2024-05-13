Deputy Minister urges collective action to achieve 1.5°C goal

13 May 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, emphasised the necessity for collective measures to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a workshop on capacity-building in the preparation of biennial transparency reports, Taghiyeva stressed the importance of actively fulfilling obligations outlined in the Paris Agreement.

"It is important to take active steps to fulfil our obligations arising from the Paris Agreement," she stressed.

She underscored the significance of greenhouse gas emissions reviews, which offer a comprehensive overview of each country's efforts to reduce emissions. Taghiyeva highlighted that these assessments also demonstrate progress in emission reduction, as well as the support provided and received by each nation.

"Transparent and current information on emissions risks and the efficacy of mitigation measures is crucial for informed decision-making and fostering trust between nations," she added

It should be recalled that the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015 for the first time, united all countries around the common goal of combating climate change. With the Paris Agreement, countries have reached a historic agreement to limit global warming to 2 degrees below pre-industrial levels and to keep it at 1.5 degrees.

Since then, negotiations have continued in line with the roadmap and goals set by the Paris Agreement.



