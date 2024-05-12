6th Republican scientific-performance competition named after Gara Garayev launched

12 May 2024 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

The 6th Republican scientific-performance competition named after Gara Garayev has been launched.

According to Azernews, 67 of the 150 young performers who applied in total won the right to participate in the second round of the competition.

The chairman of the jury and the organizing committee of the competition, which was carried out based on the author's project of Professor Tarlan Seyidov, is the rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, professor Farhad Badalbeyli.

In addition to Baku city schools, Agdam, Agdash, Barda, Bilasuvar, Ganja, Goranboy, Goychay, Guba, Gubadli, Neftchala, Samukh, Sumgayit, Shamakhi, Sheki, Shirvan, Zagatala and other cities of the republic participated in the science-performance competition, which will be held for the 6th time. and young musicians from music educational institutions of the region participated in 3 nominations.

In the first round, the participants made a scientific report about the works they performed, and a detailed analysis of the program was shown based on fragments selected from the works.

In the second stage, the participant must perform the program in its entirety.

Scientific and performing series competitions held since 1983 under the author's project and direct leadership of Professor Tarlan Seyidov are remembered as an important event in the cultural life of our country. In 2010, the First International scientific-performance competition named after the great composer Gara Garayev was successfully held, and his sound attracted interest outside the country.

Conducting such contests plays a role in helping young musicians measure their existing shortcomings and develop new methods by clearly demonstrating the level of their theoretical knowledge and expressive speech skills, in addition to their performance skills.

---

