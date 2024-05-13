AFSA head says export procedures of food products to China, EU simplified

13 May 2024 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Mansur Piriyev, Head of the Department of Information Assurance and Innovative Solutions at the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), highlighted the significant increase in the export of several food products from the country, achieving record results in production and export, Azernews reports.

"In recent years, reforms in food safety, alongside advancements in other sectors, have paved the way for expanded export opportunities, ensuring safer food products for the population," Piriyev remarked.

He noted that permits have been secured for exporting caviar produced in aquaculture, various marine products, wool, and leather to the European Union. Furthermore, the export of horses to Kazakhstan has resumed, and approvals have been obtained for exporting edible eggs to Russia. Simplified procedures for exporting hazelnuts to the EU and poultry meat and products to China have also been achieved.

Piriyev attributed these successes to food industry entities aligning their activities with international standards and enhancing the safety and quality of their products. The AFSA consistently provides methodological support to entrepreneurs and implements regulatory measures to ensure effective compliance within the framework of legislation.

Additionally, Piriyev mentioned the agency's innovative corner at an upcoming exhibition, inviting participants to engage and inquire about food safety-related issues.

