Current OSCE chairman holds talks with Nikol Pashinyan

13 May 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

The current Chairman of the OSCE, Yan Borg, who is on a visit to Yerevan, met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashiyan.

According to Azernews, Y. Borg has shared a post about this on his official X account.

It should be noted that earlier, Y. Borg held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan. They discussed the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and cooperation between Yerevan and the OSCE.

---

