Azerbaijani companies forge economic ties with Latvia, Estonia, and Finland in trade mission

More than 20 Azerbaijani companies are set to embark on a visit to Latvia, Estonia, and Finland from May 26 to June 2, Azernews reports, citing Caspian Energy Club International.

The primary aim of this visit is to bolster economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Baltic countries, fostering stronger business partnerships and bilateral ties.

During the visit, a series of business-to-business (B2B) meetings and a Demo Day will be organised, facilitating interaction between Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and their counterparts from Latvia, Estonia, and Finland. The agenda includes plans to sign memoranda and cooperation agreements between Azerbaijani companies and those from the Central Baltic region.

Gunel Guliyeva, managing director of Caspian Energy Club International, emphasised the significant interest shown by partners in Azerbaijan's economy within the framework of the LEF Network Azerbaijan project. Previous meetings provided foreign partners with insights into Azerbaijan's business environment, where they commended the country's reforms and favourable conditions for the private sector, foreseeing substantial contributions to bilateral cooperation.

Caspian Energy Club International has been selected as an official partner of the LEF Network Azerbaijan project initiated by the "European Union Central Baltic" program. This 3-year project, launched last year, aims to enhance economic cooperation among Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland. With a focus on "green technologies," information technologies, and education, the project seeks to facilitate contract signings within these fields among companies from Finland, Estonia, and Latvia over the next 36 months. Leading partners of the project include the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Latvia, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Estonia, and the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences in Finland.

