Speaker Gafarova to participate in Asian Women's Forum in Uzbekistan

On May 12, the parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, went on a business trip to the city of Samarkand of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the press information by the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Chairman of the Parliament of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, Senator Gulnora Marufova, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev, and other officials welcomed the Speaker of the Milli Majlis at the Samarkand International Airport.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will participate in the Asian Women's Forum during the visit.

The delegation includes MPs - Uzuli Mammadov, Sattar Mohbaliyev, Javanshir Pashazade, Nurlan Hasanov, head of the parliamentary office Farid Hajiyev, and other officials.

