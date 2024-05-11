Musk reports increased pressure on Starlink satellites due to geomagnetic storm

11 May 2024 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

Elon Musk has said Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure due to the geomagnetic storm on the Sun, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Musk on his official "X" account.

"Major geomagnetic solar storm happening right now. Biggest in a long time. Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far," he noted.

Major geomagnetic solar storm happening right now. Biggest in a long time. Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far. pic.twitter.com/TrEv5Acli2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2024

---

