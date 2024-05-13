Azernews.Az

Monday May 13 2024

Azerbaijan reports drop in annual inflation

13 May 2024 16:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reports drop in annual inflation
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan has dropped, Azernews reports, citing the SSC.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more