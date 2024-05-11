Actions of disobedience resume in Yerevan and several Armenian regions

11 May 2024 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

Actions of disobedience resumed in Yerevan and a number of regions of Armenia, at the call of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Azernews reports.

In the capital of Armenia, the protesters blocked the Khorenatsi Street, Tigran Mets and Azatutyan Avenues and intend to block Guy Avenue and the Liberty Bridge.

The action participants are protesting against the border delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

