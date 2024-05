11 May 2024 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the opening of the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

The head of state addressed the event.

---

